Most centuries in IPL: Highest score in IPL individual list

Most centuries in IPL: The batter from Rajasthan Royals registered his third Indian Premier League century tonight.

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler has entered a rare list of batters who have scored multiple centuries in one Indian Premier League season.

Having become the sixth cricketer to achieve this milestone, Buttler has followed the likes of Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2016), Hashim Amla (Kings XI Punjab, 2017), Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings, 2018) and Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals, 2020).

Buttler, who had scored a century against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy earlier this month, scored another one against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

Absolute joke of a player @josbuttler 😍

Who’d be a bowler eh 🤯 #IPL2022 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) April 18, 2022

Opening the batting with Devdutt Padikkal (24), Buttler was an outright dominant partner in a 97-run opening partnership after being put in to bat first by Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer.

It was in the penultimate delivery of the seventh over when Buttler hit a boundary off Kolkata fast bowler Pat Cummins to bring up a 29-ball half-century. On the second delivery of the 17th over, Buttler hit a six off Cummins to register a 59-ball century in this match.

Having said that, it was in the same over that Buttler was dismissed after scoring 103 (61) with the help of nine fours and five sixes to further strengthen his position at the top of the highest run-scorer list.

Most centuries in IPL

A third IPL century for Buttler means that he has joined his captain Sanju Samson at the joint-fourth position in terms of most centuries in the biggest T20 competition in the world.

Centuries Batter Team 6 Chris Gayle Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 David Warner Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 Sanju Samson Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals 3 Jos Buttler Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals

