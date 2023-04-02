HomeSearch

Jos Buttler Last 10 Innings in T20: How is Rajasthan Royals Batter’s Current Form?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 02/04/2023

Jos Buttler starts IPL 2023 with a half-century.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has started his Indian Premier League 2023 journey on a commanding note. In what is his eighth IPL season, he is representing Rajasthan Royals for the sixth consecutive year.

With his last 10 T20s coming during the tour of Bangladesh and the inaugural season of SA20 earlier this year, Buttler joined Royals on the back of an assuring run of form of late.

The 32-year old player was part of a potentially match-winning 35-ball 85-run opening stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) in IPL 2023 Match 4 on Sunday. The duo hitting boundaries all around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium powered RR (85/1) to post the sixth-highest powerplay score in the history of the IPL.

Buttler, in particular, managed to complete a 66th T20 and 16th IPL half-century before getting out on the penultimate delivery of the powerplay. Having scored 3 (4), Buttler hit Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/36) for a massive six over deep mid-wicket.

In the fourth over, Buttler welcomed SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar (0/32) into the attack by hitting the first two balls for sixes each. Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan was treated even more strictly with the right-handed batter hitting as many as four fours in the fifth over.

Having hit three fours off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the last over of the powerplay, Buttler could’ve hit the fourth one against him as well had he not played on a delivery on to his stumps.

Jos Buttler Last 10 Innings in T20

In his last 10 T20 innings, Buttler has scored 427 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.70 and 150.79 respectively consisting of five half-centuries.

S. No.RunsBallsSROppositionGround
15422245.45Sunrisers HyderabadHyderabad
24031129.03BangladeshMirpur
34666.67BangladeshMirpur
46742159.52BangladeshChattogram
5138162.5Pretoria CapitalsJohannesburg
67045155.56Pretoria CapitalsCenturion
72311209.09Joburg Super KingsJohannesburg
85139130.77Sunrisers Eastern CapeGqeberha
93728132.14Pretoria CapitalsPaarl
106858117.24MI Cape TownPaarl
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

