Jos Buttler nickname IPL: What is Jos Buttler fondly called in the RR dressing room?

Jos Buttler nickname IPL: During the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, Sanju Samson gave Buttler a nickname.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. The tournament will be played in a different format this season because of ten teams.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are searching for their second IPL title. After winning the title in 2008, they have even struggled to qualify for the top-4 in most seasons.

Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the auction. English batter Jos Buttler has been exceptional for the Royals as an opener. Buttler was brilliant in the T20 World Cup too, and he is a world-class player.

Jos Buttler’s career took a huge revamp when Rajasthan Royals promoted Jos Buttler as an opener. He now opens for the English national T20 side as well. During the last season, Sanju Samson called Jos Buttler as “Jos Bhai” and that went video went viral on social media.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals in Mumbai courtesy of some incredible batting by South African all-rounder Chris Morris and David Miller at the end. After the game, Rajasthan Royals released a backroom video of Sanju Samson addressing the teammates. He said that he was able to make some good decisions because of Jos Buttler.

“I really enjoyed the intensity in the ground today, and as Sanga said I was able to make some really good decisions,” Sanju Samson said in the video.

“That was only possible because of Jos bhai really helped me,” Sanju called Buttler as Bhai and the whole team started laughing.

“Thank you Jos bhai,” said Samson as the players started laughing.

Jos Buttler was bought by Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 mega auction for a bargain price of INR 4.4 Cr. He is the vice-captain of the side for IPL 2022.