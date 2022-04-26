“Lottery lag gayi bhai”: Virat Kohli’s message on Harshal Patel auction price 2022 IPL

Harshal Patel auction price: The pacer from Royal Challengers Bangalore was the fifth most expensive cricketer in IPL 2022 mega auction.

Having picked nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.44, an economy rate of 7.42 and a strike rate of 17.3, Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel is their second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Patel, who is the 13th highest wicket-taker among all teams this season, has the best economy rate for his team (minimum 12 overs).

In what is Patel’s third stint for the Royal Challengers, his services were bought for a whopping INR 10.75 crore making him the fifth most expensive cricketer during the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Patel, who had registered himself in the highest price category of INR 2 crore, initially forced a bidding war between two South Indian teams namely RCB and Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions opting out of the race had made way for another South Indian franchise in Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Bangalore’s resilience paid-off in buying back IPL 2021 highest wicket-taker.

Virat Kohli’s message on Harshal Patel auction price 2022 IPL

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on an episode of Breakfast With Champions, Patel disclosed receiving a congratulatory message from his former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli. “Lottery lag gayi, bhai [Congrats on winning the lottery, brother],” Kohli messaged Patel after a bumper bid.

Patel, who considered the aforementioned whopping amount to be “way beyond” his expectations, was told by Kohli that it’s a “well-deserved” amount for the skills that he possesses.

Patel, 31, also revealed that his wife had predicted a double-digit figure (in crores) when teams were actively bidding for him. “Whatever is above INR 7 crore, it’s yours,” Patel joked with his wife during the auction.

Patel will be taking the field in over an hour as RCB are scheduled to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in Pune tonight.