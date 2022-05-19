Jos Buttler vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Jos Buttler IPL record Brabourne Stadium

Jos Buttler vs CSK: The highest run-scorer of this season had been dismissed for single-digit scores in his last two innings.

The 68th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

All but qualified for the playoffs this season, Rajasthan would be looking for a victory in a bid to finish as the second-ranked team on the points table. Out of contention in the playoffs race, defending champions Chennai would want to end on a winning note in what has been a forgettable season for them.

Royals, who have won four (including two this season) and lost two out of their six matches at this venue, have maintained an impressive record over the years. Super Kings, on the other hand, have won one and lost three (including two this season) out of their four matches here.

Jos Buttler vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list

Highest run-scorer of the season, RR opening batter Jos Buttler will once again allure eyeballs especially after returning with single-digit scores in his last two matches. In what is his best-ever IPL season, Buttler would want to end the league stage with another impact-generating performance against an opposition he has done well against in the past.

In six matches across four seasons against CSK, Buttler has scored 265 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 149.72 including a couple of half-centuries. Buttler’s best against Chennai was 95* (60) in Jaipur four years ago.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 49 35 5 2 Mumbai 2021 70* 48 7 2 Abu Dhabi 2020 23 10 4 1 Jaipur 2019 6 7 1 0 Chennai 2019 95* 60 11 2 Jaipur 2018

As far as the Cricket Club of India is concerned, Buttler has scored 105 runs across two innings which includes a century against Kolkata Knight Riders just over a month ago.