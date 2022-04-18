Jos Buttler wife name: Jos Buttler all IPL teams list

Jos Buttler wife name: The English and Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batter has displayed top-notch form in the season so far.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler, continuing with purple patch of form, has smashed his second century of the season, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this time around off mere 59 deliveries.

Batting in his usual aggressive manner right from the get go, Buttler, played some scintillating shots to power his team’s total to 60/0 in the Powerplay.

The splendid innings laden with 9 Fours and 5 massive Sixes only came to an end during the 17th Over, with RR on the verge of a huge total in excess of the 220-run mark.

The century moment arrived on the first delivery of the 17th Over bowled by Pat Cummins. He smashed a seemingly nothing Full Toss for maximum over the long-on fence to receive a well-deserved standing ovation from the RR dug out and the lucky spectators.

Absolute joke of a player @josbuttler 😍

Who’d be a bowler eh 🤯 #IPL2022 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) April 18, 2022

Jos Buttler wife name

Jos Buttler’s wife name is Louise Webber. The duo married on October 17, 2017, and only the previous year in September, gave birth to their second daughter ‘Maggie’.

A British national, Webber is a Pilates trainer by profession, who also owns her own studio for the same. The power couple have even posted pictures of her training together across the social media platforms.

Jos Buttler all IPL teams list

The English wicket-keeper’s IPL career, which began with the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a couple of seasons (2016-2017), has seen some magnificent performances over the years.

However, since IPL 2018, the 31-year-old has been donning the Rajsathan Royals (RR) jersey and was even retained by the franchise ahead of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

All in all, across 71 matches in the IPL, Buttler has scored a total of 2343 runs at an average and strike rate of 38.40 and 151.06 respectively, with the assistance of 3 centuries and 13 half-centuries.