“Just get some more runs”: Aaron Finch shares the formula for coming out of bad form ahead of Sri Lanka T20Is

Aaron Finch has been struggling to find his groove with the bat, and there has been a lot of criticism of him ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The Australian cricket team is set to start their busy season with the Sri Lankan tour. There will be 3 T20Is, 5 ODIS and a couple of tests on the tour. However, the main aim for the Australian team this season is to retain their ICC T20 World Cup crown in their home conditions.

Australia will play 11 T20Is and 11 ODIs ahead of the T20 World Cup. The main worry of the side has been the form of their limited-overs captain Aaron Finch. The Australian team has done well with the white ball, but the form of Aaron Finch has been a concern for a very long now.

In the recent spell with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, Finch managed to score 86 runs in five innings, out of which he scored 61 runs in one inning. He scored a half-century in the first T20I against Pakistan recently, which was his first half-century in 14 T20I innings.

Aaron Finch confident of coming out of bad patch

Aaron Finch has agreed that he is struggling to find his rhythm, but he insists that he has been through it a lot of times in his career, and he has a simple formula for the same as well.

“Just get some more runs,” Finch said in a media interaction.

“It’s been a reasonably lean patch. I’ve been through that plenty of times in my career. At times, you go through stages where you get a heap of runs in a hurry and then go through some lean patches.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch says flexibility will be key as he prepares to take on Sri Lanka with the T20 World Cup on the horizon #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/22JB6VAoDn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 30, 2022

Finch has been changing his batting positions consistently as well in the T20I matches to find his rhythm. The problem of playing the in-swinging deliveries in the initial overs has been a constant problem for the Australian skipper. He also agreed to the same and said about changing his technique for the same.

“When you’re worried about the ball swinging back into your front pad, you can tend to open up which then has a bit of a flow-on effect,” Finch said.

“So it’s just trying to get back to a little bit more square and making sure that I’m giving myself every chance to get through the first five or six balls.”

Despite constant criticism, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has said that the position of Aaron Finch is not under any kind of threat for the ICC T20 World Cup.