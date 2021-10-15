Cricket

Kane Williamson injury news: The Blackaps captain provides latest information ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson injury news: The Blackaps captain provides latest information ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Put some respect on Giannis' name!": Doris Burke slams the NBA community for counting out the Bucks as contenders for this upcoming season
Next Article
"How dare you not think about James Harden and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving?!": Shannon Sharpe voices his hate for the Nets star's actions during this offseason
Cricket Latest News
Kane Williamson injury news: The Blackaps captain provides latest information ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup
Kane Williamson injury news: The Blackaps captain provides latest information ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand has provided some injury updates of his own…