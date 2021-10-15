Kane Williamson injury news: The Blackaps captain provides latest information ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand has provided some injury updates of his own ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps will play their first World Cup game on 26 October 2021 against Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup is almost here, and the injury of Kane Williamson has been a concern for New Zealand. The skipper missed the last IPL league game due to a hamstring injury.

However, Kane has now provided the latest update on his ongoing injury issues. According to Williamson, he will be fit to join the full training in a few days.

Williamson said, “The hamstring is minor, it’s progressing nicely, so not too many concerns and we’ve still got plenty of time.” “So, yeah, hopefully in the next sort of few days or so, I’m taking basically full part in the training. So, it’s all good.”

But, his long-serving elbow injury is still troubling him. Kane added, “The elbow – it has just been a bit of a slow-burner. Yeah, it has been quite frustrating for a long period of time. However, it has definitely improved a bit over the last two months I’ve had after the World Test Championship. On a rehab, it has definitely seemed to move forward, which is refreshing, but still a little bit of time to get back to a 100 [%], but it’s definitely better.”

Kane Williamson elbow injury issues

The elbow injury of Williamson has been troubling him for a long time. He missed the home ODI series against Bangladesh, the start of the first leg of IPL 2021, and also the last test against England.

After the World Test Championship, Kane withdrew from the Hundred cricket to manage his elbow injury.

An injury to the left elbow has ruled Kane Williamson out of the second Test against England. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand with Will Young set to replace him in the XI.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/udQafs2mng — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 9, 2021

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 Performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled in IPL 2021, but Kane emerged as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the side. He managed to score 266 runs at an average of 44.33, whereas he missed four games due to injuries.

The fitness of Kane Williamson is going to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup for New Zealand.