Steve Smith BBL 12 team: Will Steve Smith play Big Bash League 2022-23?

Steve Smith BBL 12 team: Australian ace batter last played in the 9th edition in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start in December 2022, and the teams are doing their best to finalize their squad. An international player’s draft will take place on 28 August 2022 for the first time in the history of the competition.

The league will face a huge battle from the South Africa T20 League and ILT20 League in UAE and many international talents have already signed their deals with those leagues. It has been a concern that Australian leading players do not play in the Big Bash League due to a clash with the international schedule.

However, this year the Australian players can get a brief period to play in the BBL. David Warner wanted to play in the ILT20 League but was denied the NOC by Cricket Australia. The board is trying its best to offer lucrative offers to their star players in order to make them play in the BBL.

Steve Smith BBL 12 team

According to the latest reports, Steve Smith has declined a potential deal with the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League season. Smith’s manager has revealed that there is a lot of cricketing coming up for Smith, and he may opt to rest in the window available.

“At the moment he (Smith) has decided not to commit, There is a lot of cricket coming up,” Smith’s manager Warren Craig told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Smith last played for the Sydney Sixers in BBL 9, where he scored 120 runs in 4 matches at a strike-rate of 151.90. Before BBL 9, he played in the initial three seasons of the BBL for the Syndey Sixers only. Overall, he has scored 619 BBL runs at 32.58 with the help of 5 half-centuries.

Will we see Steve Smith in the #BBL11 final? Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has no idea… pic.twitter.com/Dn2wmqNjU7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2022

Sydney Sixers tried their best to sign Sydney Sixers last season as Covid replacement, and Smith was eager to play as well, but he could not participate in the tournament due to the tournament rules. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Sydney Sixer will complete their squad, or they will keep a spot for Smith for a last-minute change.