“King Kohli style”: Suresh Raina rejoices as Virat Kohli smashes 32nd T20I 50 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Suresh Raina rejoices as Virat Kohli smashes his fourth T20I fifty versus Pakistan during the ‘Super 4’ clash of Asia Cup 2022.

During the eighth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, a Virat Kohli master class with the bat has helped India post a healthy total of 181/7 in their 20 Overs.

The former Indian skipper made optimum use of the advantageous position that the opening batting pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 16) and KL Rahul (28 off 20) had put team India in, after stitching together a 54-run partnership off mere 31 deliveries.

With the help of 4 Fours and a Six at a crucial juncture, Kohli amassed a total of 60 individual runs off 44 deliveries, to smash his 32nd half-century in the format, and a fourth one against arch-rivals Pakistan.

It was a typical Virat Kohli innings, where he ran hard between the wickets, scoring 38 runs off 1s and 2s, to find himself in full control of his innings right till the final Over.

His 37-run partnership off 25 deliveries for the sixth wicket alongside Deepak Hooda (16 off 14) was as crucial as ever, as India were in a spot of bother, having lost half their side by the 15th Over.

Former Indian Southpaw batter Suresh Raina, took to his social media handle, to sing praises of the former Indian captain who brought up his half-century with a Six. Raina further commended the great mix of calm and aggression with which Kohli went about with his business; the kind which has reaped the sweetest of fruits for him in his illustrious career so far.

Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style @imVkohli❤️ Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 4, 2022

As for the Pakistan chase, at the time of writing, the Babar Azam-led side required another 96 runs off nine Overs, with eight wickets in hand.