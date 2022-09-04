Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20 records: India vs Pakistan T20 records in Dubai

Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20 records: India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the third time in Dubai tonight.

The second episode of a world famous India-Pakistan rivalry in Asia Cup 2022 will be put on display at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. While India would want to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament, Pakistan would be desperate to avenge their loss against this opposition at this venue last Sunday.

India, whose all six Dubai T20Is have come in the last one year, have won four and lost two matches here to have an encouraging record. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won 16 and lost 12 out of their 29 T20Is to also have a brilliant record at this venue in spite of a much larger sample size.

Both India and Pakistan will have to make changes from the Playing XIs they fielded last week due to the presence of injured players. While India will have to do without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Pakistan will be without fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani on Sunday.

You can never be too early for #INDvPAK 2.30pm scenes outside the stadium for a 6pm start at the #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/h6VREqqegj — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 4, 2022

Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium are Babar Azam (456), Mohammad Shahzad (390), Paul Stirling (379), David Warner (351) and Mohammad Hafeez (346). A list of best batters among players taking part in Asia Cup 2022 is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Babar Azam (PAK) 10 456 79 57 120 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 5 203 79* 50.75 120.83 Virat Kohli (IND) 6 162 59* 54 110.95 KL Rahul (IND) 6 161 54* 32.20 135.29 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 7 141 55* 28.2 133.01

Highest wicket-takers in T20Is played at this venue are Sohail Tanvir (22), Saeed Ajmal (19), Umar Gul (18), George Dockrell (16) and Shahid Afridi (16). A list of Asia Cup 2022 bowlers with most wickets in Dubai T20Is is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Shadab Khan (PAK) 8 14 13.71 6 13.7 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 10 13 18.69 7.07 15.8 Hasan Ali (PAK) 8 9 32.88 10.14 19.4 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) 3 5 16.4 7.45 13.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 3 5 13.20 6.6 12

India vs Pakistan T20 records in Dubai

All the vital batting, bowling and venue records featuring India and Pakistan in Dubai T20Is are mentioned above. As far as their head-to-head record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned, both India and Pakistan have won and lost a match each out of the two matches they’ve played here till date.