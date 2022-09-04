"Sex and all is great but...": Rohit Sharma innings vs Pakistan in Asia Cup allures hilarious analogy from YouTuber Tanmay Bhat

Rohit Sharma innings vs Pakistan: The Indian captain hit a combined total of five boundaries during his 16-ball stay in the middle.

During the eighth match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan in Dubai, India captain Rohit Sharma (28) walked the talk to provide his team with a brisk start.

Sharma, who had laid emphasis on “playing freely” and finding some momentum early on in the innings at the toss, did exactly that hitting three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 175.

Having left the first ball that he faced off Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, Sharma danced down the track on the following delivery to hit Shah for a boundary over cover. On the last delivery of the same over, Sharma played another lofted shot hitting the right-arm bowler over mid-wicket for a massive six.

Treating Mohammad Hasnain similarly, Sharma hit his second delivery off him for a lift over mid-off. Sharma then welcomed Haris Rauf with a four and a six in the fourth over of the innings. While a four had come over extra cover, a six had been hit on the leg side.

Rauf, however, was able to stage a comeback by dismissing Sharma on the first delivery of his second over. Wanting to make the most of the last powerplay over, Sharma aimed at targeting the straight boundary once again but it wasn’t to be on this particular occasion.

With Rauf rolling his fingers over the ball, Sharma couldn’t adjust to the the pace of the ball only to sky it high in the air before getting caught by Khushdil Shah inside the 30-yard circle.

Twitter reactions on Rohit Sharma innings vs Pakistan in Dubai

Sex and all is great but have you ever seen Rohit Sharma pick the length early? — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) September 4, 2022

Rohit Sharma & his impeccable timing though,decent batting track too. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 4, 2022

A treat to watch Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul playing at their best. Pakistan’s injury woes will haunt us tonight.#INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCupT20 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 4, 2022

No issues with 28 off 16. That’s a strike rate of 175. Super start provided. Yehi toh karna hai bhai T20 cricket mein. Milestone are not important. Maaro. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) September 4, 2022

A 31-ball 54-run opening partnership was followed by India losing Sharma and KL Rahul (28) within six deliveries.