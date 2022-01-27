Cricket

KKR captain 2022: 5 players who can lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022

KKR captain 2022: 5 players who can lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Aaron Rodgers wants to talk about cancel culture, while Tom Brady talks about all ball": Anonymous NFL Coach slams Pakcers QB for not having focus to win championships
Next Article
"Kyle Shanahan is not in my head": Sean McVay brushes aside all pressure about 6 game losing streak against 49ers HC ahead of NFC Championship
Cricket Latest News
KKR captain 2022: 5 players who can lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022
KKR captain 2022: 5 players who can lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022

KKR captain 2022: The SportsRush presents a few potential player options for the franchise’s captaincy…