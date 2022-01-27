KKR captain 2022: 5 players who can lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022

KKR captain 2022: The SportsRush presents a few potential player options for the franchise’s captaincy post ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

After an action-packed IPL retention event last month, which saw the eight initial franchises brainstorming their way towards deciding upon their retention picks for the new season, a few of them are yet to decide upon a potential skipper who they deem to be fit to lead the side.

While the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals have have already decided upon their respective captains via the retentions, the two new franchises in Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants have also announced their skippers for their debut season.

Which leaves the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and the Kolkata Knight Riders with a good headache to ace with their choice for a fitting skipper.

As far as the KKR management is concerned, they had no option but to drop their 2021 season skipper Eoin Morgan, from the retained players list after consistent poor returns with the bat the entire season, despite them reaching the grand finale.

Shreyas Iyer

If reports off-late are to be believed, India’s middle order batter and former Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has been doing quite some rounds amongst franchise circles as the most suited skipper option going forward.

Iyer, had reportedly been finalised as Ahmedabad team’s skipper, but the right-handed batter decided to try his luck out in the upcoming mega auction.

The 27-year-old has received some attention after his impressive performance as Delhi Capitals’ skipper for two successive seasons- 2019 and 2020. While he led his team into the playoffs in the 2019 season, he backed it up by making Delhi reach their maiden IPL final a year later.

An injury during the 2021 season led to his removal from the franchise’s captaincy post, but with him being fit again, he might well be a perfect potential Indian captain face for the franchise in the upcoming season.

Have been tracking franchise trends ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Looks like Shreyas Iyer is all set to become the most expensive player in #IPL ever. Anything less than Rs 17 to 18 cr is going to be a steal. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 18, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan

In the form of Shikhar Dhawan, the KKR would not only be assured of a tried and tested opening batter in the T20 format, but also an experienced campaigner who is more than just capable to lead the team.

Dhawan, in fact, has been one of the very few Indian cricketers in the league, who has been consistent with their performances season upon season.

He has scored in excess of 500 in each of the previous three IPL seasons he had played for Delhi Capitals. While he ended as the second-highest run scorer in IPL 2020, he ended as Capitals’ highest run-getter during the previous season with 587 runs at an average of 39.13.

David Warner

This Australian sensation opening batter is expected to be the most sought out Overseas player for every franchise during the upcoming mega auction.

His unfortunate fallout with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the consequent decision by the franchise to not retain him for the new IPL season, has certainly got the others drooling for the Southpaw’s inclusion in their respective sides.

Having led the Sunrisers to their maiden title summit in 2016, KKR cannot find a better overseas face as skipper (if at all they are looking for one) to act as Eoin Morgan’s replacement in the side.

Moreover, Warner is the highest overseas run-scorer in the league’s history and is placed fifth in the all time list.

Jason Holder

The West Indian all-rounder is not only an experienced pacer, but has come in handy for his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad lower down the order with some clean hits.

If indeed the KKR are looking for an experienced, bankable captaincy option for the upcoming season, there are very few like a Jason Holder. Taking of experience as skipper, the 30-year-old has captained West Indies in 37 Tests, 86 ODIs and three T20Is, and has also led the Barbados Royal in the Carribean Premier League.

Having been in and out of the side in the IPL, Holder did end up as Sunrisers’ second highest wicket-taker the previous season with 16 scalps in 8 innings at an average of 15.43.

Suryakumar Yadav

KKR’s decision to release Suryakumar Yadav in 2018 was one of the biggest mistakes made by the franchise in hindsight.

The Mumbai batter was then roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI), and has since played vital knocks to assist them to two title triumphs. While he excelled as their opener in the 2018 season scoring as many as 4 half-centuries, he was their middle-order mainstay for the next three seasons.

In 2019, he amassed 424 runs and ended up as MI’s second-highest run-scorer in the season. He then outperformed himself in the following season, smashing a total of 480 runs at an average of 40 to win MI their record 5th IPL title.

Spoilt for options, the MI management had to, with perhaps a heavy heart, leave him out of their 4 retained players list for IPL 2022.

Having led Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, Yadav’s IPL stint alongside Rohit Sharma in MI, might well come in handy for KKR, if they look at him as their potential captain.