KKR lowest score in IPL: List of lowest innings totals by KKR in IPL

KKR lowest score in IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders have registered a batting collapse in their second Indian Premier League 2022 match.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy, Kolkata Knight Riders put on display a batting collapse to force their innings to be bereft of any momentum.

Batting at strike rates of less than 100, opening batters Venkatesh Iyer (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (9) consumed a large part of the powerplay without generating any sort of impact. Batting at No. 4, Nitish Rana (10), too, fell inside the powerplay as KKR were reduced to 44/3 in six overs.

Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer (13), who had laid emphasis on execution to put on board a “good total” after being asked to bat first by Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis at the toss, was their next batter to get out after his attempt to clear his counterpart at long-on off Wanindu Hasaranga failed miserably.

The experiment of promoting all-rounder Sunil Narine (12) to No. 5 also didn’t work for Knight Riders as wickets continued to tumble frequently. Last hope for the team, all-rounder Andre Russell (25) did hit a four and three sixes but was dismissed with more than six overs remaining in the innings.

With bowling figures of 4-0-20-4, Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore tonight. Other than Shreyas Iyer and Narine, the Sri Lankan leg-spinner also dismissed the likes of Sheldon Jackson (0) and Tim Southee (1).

KKR lowest score in IPL

Introduced into the attack in the 12th over, Harshal Patel picked magical bowling figures of 2-2-0-2 dismissing Sam Billings (14) and Russell without giving any run in his first two overs.

Harshal Patel.

2 overs, 2 maidens, 2 wickets.

Came on in the 12th over.

Der aaye, durust aaye 🙌🏼🤩#IPL2022 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 30, 2022

Knight Riders, who ended up with 128/10 in 18.5 overs, put on board their 17th lowest innings total (third lowest vs RCB) in an IPL match.