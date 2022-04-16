KL Rahul IPL century list: What is KL Rahul highest score in IPL? How many KL Rahul runs in IPL 2022?

KL Rahul IPL century list: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants has scored his fifth T20 century at the Brabourne Stadium.

During the 26th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has scored his fifth T20 century to power his team to 199/4 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Not giving away the advantage gained on the back of a quickfire 52-run opening partnership alongside Quinton de Kock (24), Rahul followed it with leading from the front in a crucial 72-run partnership for the second wicket alongside Manish Pandey (38).

Playing his 100th IPL match, Rahul has become the first-ever cricketer to hit a century in a milestone match. In what is the second century of this season by any batter, it is Rahul’s maiden century for Lucknow, second against Mumbai and third in the IPL.

Having scored 103* (60) with the help of nine fours and five sixes this afternoon, this is Rahul’s second-highest individual score in the IPL. It is worth a mention that his first two IPL centuries had come while playing for his previous franchise in Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul runs in IPL 2022

In six innings this season, Rahul has scored 235 runs at an average and strike rate of 47 and 144.17 respectively. Having registered one century and half-century each, Rahul has become the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022.

KL rahul, Always a selfless team man. Opener, spare wicket-keeper, late-order batsman, reliable slip-fielder, crisis manager and captain-in-waiting. @klrahul11 #MIvsLSG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 16, 2022

Superb by KL Rahul 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 💯 in his 100th #IPL game 😱 #LSGvsMI — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 16, 2022

KL Rahul IPL century list