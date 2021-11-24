KL Rahul new IPL team: Has KL Rahul parted ways with Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions?

KL Rahul new IPL team: The current skipper of Punjab Kings has reportedly parted ways with Punjab Kings; to join a new franchise in IPL 2022

KL Rahul, the incumbent skipper of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been for the past two seasons acted as the pivot around which the Punjab franchise has either performed or perished.

Post the 14th season of the IPL this year, there were quite a many talks doing rounds as to whether or not Rahul would play for the Kings in IPL 2022, or would the Punjab franchise persist with and retain him ahead of the mega auctions set to take place in the beginning of the next year.

To finally put an end to all of this, as per the recent verified reports KL Rahul has indeed parted ways with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is in fact set to lead a new IPL team.

KL Rahul new IPL team: KL Rahul set to lead a new IPL franchise

As per the news media outlet Indian Express, the 29-year-old has parted ways with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is set to join and perhaps lead as captain of the new IPL franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group- Lucknow.

If the Express’ reports are to be believed, Rahul has accepted Goenka’s offer and is most likely to be roped in as the captain of the to be debutant side of IPL 2022.

NEWS ALERT: #CaptainPunjab has been ruled out of the Test series against 🇳🇿 due to injury. 😢 Drop a comment below wishing him a speedy recovery, #SaddeFans. #INDvNZ #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/07QNo6NBUR — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 23, 2021

Apart from the aforementioned development, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been retained by his incumbent franchise- the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for as many as three years, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the other two confirmed retained players.

As far as the Mumbai Indins (MI) are concerned, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard are the three confirmed names to be retained by the franchise.

For the Delhi Capitals, it has been learned that Rishabh Pant would continue leading the side, with Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and the Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje likely to be retained as well.

KKR have gone in with their two Windies T20 giants in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, with India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the third player likely to be retained. As far as their fourth player is concerned, the franchise are to decide between Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

The reports from other franchises are yet to arrive.