Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch LLC 2023 matches?

Boss log are back to partake in Legends League Cricket. Slated to begin in a few hours from now, LLC 2023 will be the third season of the tournament in the last 14 months. Fans, however, won’t mind the same for they will once again get an opportunity to watch some of their all-time favourite cricketers returning to the cricket field.

The 11-day eight-match tournament will be played in Doha, Qatar, unlike the first two seasons which were played in Oman and India respectively. A three-team tournament in the first season to be followed by a four-team tournament in the second, LLC 2023 will return to a three-team format this year.

In simple words, the tournament will be a triangular series between India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants with a minor twist. While the Top Two teams usually play the final of a triangular series, LLC 2023 will power the topmost team straight into the final. The remaining two teams will participate in an Eliminator to qualify for the final.

ALSO READ: Legends League Cricket 2023 All Team Squads

The three teams will be led by former India batter Gautam Gambhir, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former Australia captain Aaron Finch. The fact that Gambhir and Afridi will resume their intensely popular rivalry will be a contest to watch out for. The mere sight of the two walking out for the toss should entice fans towards their television screens tonight.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

As was the case during the second season of Legends League Cricket, Star Sports Network will be broadcasting LLC 2023 as well. With Star already hosting a couple of Test series at the moment, all the LLC 2023 matches will be televised on Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi in English and Hindi commentary respectively.

The digital rights of the competition for Indian audiences will be shared between Disney+Hotstar and FanCode. After the ongoing West Indies’ tour of South Africa, it will be the second instance where FanCode will be live streaming a match being televised by Star. Readers must note that both the streaming platforms will require fans to buy a paid subscription.

Australian fans will be able to watch Legends League Cricket 3 matches on the ever-reliable Fox Cricket with Kayo Sports contributing as the official digital streaming partner down under. Fans living in the UK will be able to watch all these matches on Psyched4 in the absence of an official television partner.

We are pleased to announce Psyched4 as the Digital Streaming Partner – UK for this season of #LLCMasters! The season commences on 10th March! 🏏#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/kjItlSTXW2 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 4, 2023

Date – 10/03/2023 (Friday) – 20/03/2023 (Monday).

Match start Time – 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channels – Star Sports 2/2 HD & Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi (India) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar & FanCode (India), Psyched4 (UK) and Kayo Sports (Australia).