IPL auction 2022 date and time: Will IPL 2022 auction and India-West Indies ODI clash in February?

IPL auction 2022 date and time: The auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be held in less than two months’ time from now.

The auction date for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League has been confirmed. In what will be a mega-auction, perhaps the last one in the IPL, it will be a two-day affair which will be held in Bengaluru in February 2022.

It was only last month that eight teams had shelved as much as INR 256 crore to retain a total of 27 players (19 Indian and eight overseas) ahead of the auction.

Contrary to the original plan, two new teams will get more time to finalize their first set of three players before the auction. Once the same happens, teams will have more clarity regarding their potential first-choice picks in the auction.

While the Lucknow franchise has zeroed in on their support staff and also the players (reportedly), Ahmedabad franchise is yet to make any official announcement due to a pending inquiry about its owners.

IPL auction 2022 date and time

Contrary to a previous report, IPL 2022 auction will take place on February 12 and 13. A mega auction involving 10 teams is bound to be conducted over a two-day period. Hence, no surprises there.

It is worth mentioning that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are likely to stop accepting players’ names from other countries and state associations of India by mid-January. It will be after then that a players’ list will be trimmed down for the auction.

Will IPL 2022 auction and India-West Indies ODI clash in February?

India, who are scheduled to host West Indies during the times of IPL 2022 auction as part of their bumper home season, will be playing the third ODI in Kolkata on February 12. In the past, the date of auction has been finalized in such a way that it never clashes with India’s international match.

While BCCI might tinker with the schedule at a later stage, both the marquee events are set to clash for now. There is no hiding to the fact that a clash will mean a certain loss for broadcaster Star Sports Network for audiences will get divided between the auction and India-West Indies third ODI.

“It has been clarified to us that the match and auction are two different things and both will go ahead [on the same date],” a franchise official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.