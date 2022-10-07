“Little bit like myself”: David Warner compares Cameron Green to himself; predicts big impact for him in future

Australian opener David Warner has predicted a big future for Cameron Green and said that Green is a bit like himself.

Australia white-washed West Indies by 2-0 in the 2-match T20I series by registering a brilliant 31-run victory in the 2nd T20I in Brisbane. A brilliant batting performance courtesy of David Warner and Tim David, followed by some excellent bowling performances helped the Aussies in registering a huge win.

Australia managed to score 178 runs in the first innings courtesy of two ‘Davids’, David Warner and Tim David. Warner smashed 74 runs in 41 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 3 sixes, whereas Tim David scored 42 runs in 20 balls. Both of them absolutely smashed the bowlers.

In reply, West Indies could only score 147 runs in their 20-over quota. Mitchell Starc scalped 4 wickets, and he got equal support from the rest of the bowlers as well. Johnson Charles finished as the highest run-scorer of the West Indies with 29 runs.

David Warner compares Cameron Green to himself

Australian opener David Warner won the Player of the Match trophy for his brilliant half-century in the match. Warner was at his very best, and he played some eye-pleasing shots during his innings. After winning the trophy, Warner said that the bowlers executed the plans really well, and it was a fantastic performance.

Warner also predicted a brilliant future for the young all-rounder Cameron Green. He said that Green is a bit like him, and he will create a big impact in the future. Green got the opportunity to open in the absence of Warner in the India T20Is and now he has opened with Warner a couple of times.

David Warner is Player of the Match and Player of the Series #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/L5ZpSOWEEp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022

“It was a fantastic all-round performance. Well executed by the bowlers, they bowled a nice line and length,” David Warner said after winning the Player of the Match trophy to the broadcaster.

“I had a good little break and looking forward to going to Perth. A little bit like myself when I first started, he’s (Green) going to have a big impact in the future.”

Despite some brilliant performances, Aaron Finch has confirmed that Green won’t be added to the T20 World Cup squad if there is no injury concerns for the current players.