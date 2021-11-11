“Love story continues”: Irfan Pathan and R Ashwin amazed as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Aaron Finch in 1st over in Dubai T20I

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Aaron Finch: The Pakistani speedster made early inroads into the Australian batting lineup.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi continued on his knack of picking wickets with the new ball.

Afridi, who is Pakistan second-best bowler in this tournament, needed only a delivery to send Australia captain Aaron Finch (0) back to the pavilion.

Bowling with serious pace and swing, Afridi found Finch plumb in front of the stumps to the extent that the batter didn’t even consider challenging the umpire’s decision.

Chasing a 177-run target, such a start was the last thing which Australia needed. Batting at No. 3, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh barely managed to survive a close lbw call as Australia haven’t found any rhythm in the first three overs of the powerplay.

Afridi might not have picked two wickets in his first two overs at the Dubai International Stadium tonight but him dismissing Finch in this manner reminded fans of his match-winning spell against India in the tournament opener last month.

In the first innings, Pakistan scored a competitive 176/4 in 20 overs after Finch won the toss and chose to field. Pakistan posting such a total was primarily on the back of individual half-centuries from wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (67) and batter Fakhar Zaman (55*).

First over and a wicket.The love story continues #shaheenafridi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 11, 2021

this is spine tingling stuff from Shaheen Afridi #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 11, 2021

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FiEvCVabzL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2021

I’ve written about Shaheen’s first over twice now and still not close to capturing the absolute event it has become — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) November 11, 2021

