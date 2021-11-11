Cricket

“Love story continues”: Irfan Pathan and R Ashwin amazed as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Aaron Finch in 1st over in Dubai T20I

"Love story continues": Irfan Pathan and R Ashwin amazed as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Aaron Finch in 1st over in Dubai T20I
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I think it's going to be very tight"– Charles Leclerc thinks fight for P3 between McLaren and Ferrari will be decided by mistakes
Next Article
"Sprint Race at the Brazilian GP to be postponed?": McLaren and Alfa Romeo garages left unassembled in Sao Paolo due to freight delays
Cricket Latest News
Mohammad Hafeez dead ball: David Warner smashes six off Hafeez's double-bounce delivery in T20 World Cup semi-final
Mohammad Hafeez dead ball: David Warner smashes six off Hafeez’s double-bounce delivery in T20 World Cup semi-final

Mohammad Hafeez dead ball: The veteran Pakistani all-rounder erred on the first ball that he…