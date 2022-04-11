“Lovely contest fans would love to see”: Rashid Khan excited to bowl to Kane Williamson in first match vs SRH

Rashid Khan will be playing against his old teammates of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game.

Gujarat Titans will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next league game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Titans are unbeaten in the tournament so far, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have just won one of their three games in the tournament.

There are some interesting rivalries to watch out for in this game. The bowlers of Gujarat Titans are in brilliant form, and the batters of Sunrisers Hyderabad would want to counter them. Rashid Khan has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, and he will be up against his old teammates.

Rashid Khan talks about competition with Kane Williamson

Rashid Khan will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad with whom he has played since his IPL debut. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Rashid Khan for a price of INR 4 crores in the 2017 auction. In the 2018 mega auction, SRH opted to use their RTM card to get Rashid again for INR 9 crores.

Rashid has said that playing against his old team will be a different experience. The competition between him and Kane Williamson is also talked about a lot. Rashid has said the fans would love the see the battle between him and Kane Williamson. Khan has played under the captaincy of Kane Williamson.

“This year, the team I played for five years will play against them, it will be a different feeling,” Rashid said.

“Bowling to batters like Kane Williamson is a huge huge pleasure.”

“We had a great competition, I was trying to beat him and he was trying to hit me.”

“Now were are against each other, “Lovely contest fans would love to see.”

Rashid Khan has been a sensation in the Indian Premier League so far. He has scalped 98 IPL wickets in 79 games at a brilliant economy of 6.34. Rashid is termed as one of the best spinners in the circuit, and the battle between Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson will be intriguing.