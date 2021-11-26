Cricket

Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul left Punjab ahead of IPL 2022?

Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul left Punjab ahead of IPL 2022?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
KKR retained players in IPL 2022: List of retained players before IPL 2022 mega auditions
Next Article
DPC Points Distribution: What is the new format for the DPC since TI10?
Cricket Latest News
Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul left Punjab ahead of IPL 2022?
Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul left Punjab ahead of IPL 2022?

Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: With KL Rahul reportedly set to join a new…