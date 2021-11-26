Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul left Punjab ahead of IPL 2022?

Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: With KL Rahul reportedly set to join a new IPL franchise, let’s look who have PBKS decided to retain.

With the deadline for the announcement date of finalising and submitting the retention names just four days away (by November 30), the various franchises have started opening their cards for the same.

The biggest and the first name to have received a confirmation nod as far as the retentions are concerned, was Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp- who the franchise retained for as many as three years.

Rohit Sharma (MI) and Virat Kohli (RCB) were the other two star players who were retained (along expected lines) by their respective franchises before the mega auctions slated to take place in January next year.

Thus, apart from the Delhi Capitals– who officially announced their 4 retained players on November 25, no other franchise has come up with an official announcement, with only a few confirmed names and other tentative names been disclosed so far.

As far as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp is concerned, no name has been officially confirmed by the franchise so far, but the biggest development has come around their incumbent skipper KL Rahul.

Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why did KL Rahul leave Punjab?

Before mentioning about the retentions ahead of the mega auctions, KL Rahul has reportedly parted ways with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is set to join and the new IPL franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group- Lucknow.

Rahul has accepted Goenka’s offer and is most likely to be roped in as the captain of the to be debutant side of IPL 2022.

As per earlier reports, the decision not to retain Rahul ahead of the mega auctions, was a mutual one which was taken taken behind closed doors in a bid to ensure that his exit from Punjab Kings is an ‘amicable one’ for both parties.

Rahul has been leading Punjab Kings since 2020 and has failed to inspire the side into the playoffs in his two seasons as captain. He had replaced senior spinner R Ashwin as the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2020 after the off-spinner was traded to Delhi Capitals.

PBKS Retentions for IPL 2022

As mentioned earlier, the Punjab Kings have not divulged any official information regarding their retentions. But, as per verified sources, their current opener Mayank Agarwal, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and left-arm medium pacer Arshdeep Singh are the the top three Indians who are amongst the frontrunners.

With some recent exploits with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy recently for Tamil Nadu, especially in the Finals, Shahrukh Khan is another contention.

The roadblock before the decision to retain the above names, is reportedly related to the prices at which they are to be acquired.

It is worth mentioning that even if a franchise decided to retain two players, the franchise would have to shell out a total of INR 24 Crores (14 Cr for the first, and 10 Cr for the second retention).

Thus, don’t be surprised if PBKS decide not to retain anyone from the existing squad.