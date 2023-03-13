MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai tickets 3rd ODI: How to book cricket match tickets in Chennai?

After years of waiting, MA Chidambaram is finally hosting an International match. The third ODI of India vs Australia series will be played in Chennai. At 9:30 am today (March 13), the sale of online tickets for the match started on Paytm Insider. The match is expected to be a house full considering the initial ticket sales.

This is the first international match at this ground after the Test match between India and England in 2021. The stadium went under maintenance and is now ready to host the third ODI match. After the ODI series, a total of seven IPL matches will also be played at the very same stadium.

The ODI match will be played on March 22, and the new pavilion stand will be inaugurated on March 17. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will do the inauguration in the presence of Dayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development (Tamil Nadu), former BCCI president N. Srinivasan and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai tickets 3rd ODI

To book the tickets for the Chennai ODI, the fans can directly reach the booking page by clicking here. There is an option of ‘buy now’, the users can click that button to start their booking process. After clicking, the ticket booking page will open where the users can select the stand of their choice.

After selecting the stands, the tickets will be confirmed after payment confirmation. It is to note that a separate ticket is mandatory for children above two years.

The ticket price starts from INR 750, and it goes to INR 10,000. It should be noted that the tickets are available offline as well, and the fans can get their offline tickets in the premises of MA Chidambaram Stadium only. The offline tickets also went on sale today morning only at 11:00 am.