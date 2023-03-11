India vs Australia 2nd ODI tickets online Phase 2 date: Vizag IND vs AUS 2nd ODI tickets offline date

The second ODI of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This is the first ODI match at this venue after a spell of three years. The ticket sale for the match has been opened to the public as well.

At the moment, the tickets are just being sold via online platform, Paytm Insider. Some of the top players will be on the field playing the ODI series, and there is a lot of excitement amongst the fans for the same. The first phase of the online tickets started yesterday, and the tickets are already sold out for the same.

If the users will go to the Paytm Insider platform at the moment, they will see a ‘coming soon’ tag there as the next phase of ticket selling has not been started yet. However, the second phase of online sales is set to start soon.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI tickets online Phase 2 date

The second phase tickets of the Vizag ODI will start at 4 pm today (March 11, 2023). A limited amount of tickets will go on sale, so the users must be quick in booking their tickets for the same. After going on the website, the users can select the event and click on the ‘buy now’ option.

They can select the stand of their choice and complete the payment to confirm their tickets for the event. After booking the online tickets, the mandatory physical tickets can be collected from the ‘B’ ground of Cricket Stadium PM Palem on 19th March 2023 (matchday itself).

Vizag IND vs AUS 2nd ODI tickets offline date

The offline tickets of the ODI will go on sale from March 14th. Before the offline tickets, there will be a third phase of the online tickets as well on 12th March. To get offline tickets, the spectators can reach any of the three venues mentioned below.

1) “B” ground of Cricket Stadium PM Palem

2) GVMC Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium

3) Rajiv Gandhi Krida Praganam