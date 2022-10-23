“Maanla re bhauuuuu”: Suryakumar Yadav pays obeisance to Virat Kohli for heroic knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav pays obeisance to Virat Kohli: The Indian batter was in awe of his teammate for playing a heroic knock today.

Cricketers, including his teammates, haven’t refrained from turning into fanboys to express admiration for former India captain Virat Kohli’s 34th T20I half-century against Pakistan in Melbourne tonight.

In all honesty, reducing Kohli’s knock in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 to just the number of times he has crossed the 50-run mark would be of great disservice to the man and his craft.

One should really be finding synonyms of greatness to describe what the right-handed batter did on Sunday in order to propel his team to a 4-wicket victory in their tournament opener.

Kohli, whose elongated rut seems like a thing of past now, had started to put on display his 2.0 version in reality during Asia Cup 2022. Having said that, much like the gist of Punjabi lyricist-singer Karan Aujla’s single track titled ‘Hint‘ (2019), perhaps we also didn’t take Kohli’s Asia Cup 2022 hints with respect to him achieving peak batting form for the second time in his career.

Suryakumar Yadav pays obeisance to Virat Kohli for heroic knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

India batter Suryakumar Yadav joined fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and multiple other current cricketers to admit being in awe of Kohli. Yadav took to both social media platform Twitter and his mother tongue Marathi to compliment Kohli for single-handedly earning a couple of points for his team.

For the unversed, Maanla re bhauuuuu translates to “hats off to you” in English. The Marathi term has now formed part of several tweets/Instagram comments by Indian cricketers while achieving each others’ success.

It was during the third India-West Indies ODI in Cuttack almost three years ago when Kohli had first used the term on social media for India all-rounder Shardul Thakur (also from Maharashtra). Chasing a 316-run target, Thakur had scored a game-changing 17* (6) back in the day.

Kohli had used the term again for Thakur after his magnificent performance to win the historic Gabba Test match against Australia last year. Kohli had commented the same term on Instagram to congratulate Yadav on an impact-generating knock against South Africa in Guwahati earlier this month before receiving it back from him tonight.