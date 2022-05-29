Man of the Series today IPL 2022 final: Who became Man of the Series of today cricket match between GT and RR?

Man of the Series today IPL 2022 final: The batter from Rajasthan Royals won the series award for registering a career-best season.

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Indian Premier League 2022 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift their maiden title in the first season itself.

GT batter Shubman Gill (45*) and captain Hardik Pandya (34) were the architects of sealing the chase as their 63-run third-wicket partnership came at a time when they had lost too quick wickets in Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8).

With Gill playing an anchor role, hard-hitting batter David Miller scored 32* (19) with the help of three fours and a six to prevent them from any trouble with a victory not far away from them.

Eventually, it was Gill who hit Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy for a six to take Titans past the victory line in the penultimate over.

Man of the Series today IPL 2022 final

While Pandya won a match award for also picking three wickets and contribute significantly in a victory, RR opening batter Jos Buttler pinned down all other contenders to be declared the ‘Player of the Series’.

Buttler, who managed to become the highest run-scorer of the season by some distance, won the series award for scoring 863 runs in 17 innings at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05 including four centuries and four half-centuries.

Having become only the second batter to score in excess of 800 runs in an IPL season, Buttler deserved to win a trophy and a cash prize of INR 10 lakh for this award.

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

“Exceeded all my expectations apart from today – the trophy we really wanted. Disappointed with that. Big congratulations to Hardik [Pandya] and [his] team. Deserving champions. My goals are to play my role for the team and try and react on the day regarding what the game is asking me to do,” Buttler told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.