Mangaung Oval pitch report: Mangaung Oval Bloemfontein pitch report of SA vs ENG 1st ODI

South Africa will take on England in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. The SA20 League has been stopped in between for this series, and the track in Bloemfontein will be watched with great interest.

The South African team has done well in the white-ball formats lately, and they would be looking to start this series with a bang. Quinton de Kock will again have a big part to play at the top, whereas Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller will carry the middle order of the side.

England won the T20 World Cup, and they will now be looking to focus on the ODIs again. Jos Buttler has been great as a leader, he would want to continue. Jofra Archer will be making his international return, whereas the form of Jason Roy will again be crucial.

Mangaung Oval pitch report

Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein is hosting an ODI match after almost three years, and this is expected to be a great match. This track has been a competitive one, and there has been helping for both batters and bowlers. The last ODI here was played between Australia and South Africa in 2020, where South Africa chased the target of 272 runs with ease.

The pitch is good for batting, and there is an even bounce on the track, but the pacers will have a good time in the middle with the new ball. They will be able to swing the ball, and the first ten overs will be exciting. This pitch gets easier to bat on in the 2nd innings, and the spinners can have a role to play later on.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 240 runs, which states the competitive nature of the wicket. This ground’s outfield is quick, and the boundaries are not that big as well. Considering the conditions, both captains have opted to chase upon winning the toss.