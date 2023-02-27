“Mum loved watching this”: Pat Cummins mother touched by Barmy Army trumpet West Side Story song

Maria Cummins, Australia captain Pat Cummins’ mother, has been touched by England cricket supporters club “Barmy Army” playing a tune of a popular song to extend best wishes towards her. Maria’s emotions were shared with the world by her son Pat on social media platform Twitter.

Seriously ill and under palliative care back home, Maria Cummins watched Barmy Army dedicating the song ‘Maria’ from Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s ‘West Side Story’ (1961).

For the unversed, it is due to the same reason that Cummins has returned home from India to miss the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match in Indore starting from Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that Barmy Army were among the many famous entities among the global cricketing fraternity to have wished Maria a speedy recovery last week. It was on the day before yesterday that they posted a video of a person playing the tune of Maria on their famous trumpet.

It was less than an hour ago that an emotional Pat Cummins couldn’t prevent himself retweeting the video to share Maria’s feelings about the same.

This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched,” read Cummins’ tweet.

Where is the Barmy Army right now?

Barmy Army follows the English cricket team wherever they go to play international cricket. Hence, the renowned fan club is currently in Wellington for the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand.

The above mentioned video was recorded on the second day of the match at Basin Reserve. Although England and Australia are arch-rivals in cricket, it was wonderful on the part of Barmy Army to have dedicated a song for an Australian cricketer’s ailing mother.

Barmy Army is a well-established organization which makes all arrangements (travel, accommodation, match tickets etc.) for English supporters who wish to travel around the world in support of their national cricket team.