Cricket

“Many more to come”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test hundred on debut vs New Zealand at Kanpur

"Many more to come": Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test hundred on debut vs New Zealand at Kanpur
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"He deserves to have another shot at a top team"– Sergio Perez on Pierre Gasly after reflecting on Frenchman's sublime AlphaTauri performances
Next Article
"He wasn't leaping up": Former F1 World Champion analyzes body movements of Lewis Hamilton to indicate that he's still wary of Max Verstappen's comeback
Cricket Latest News
"Many more to come": Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test hundred on debut vs New Zealand at Kanpur
“Many more to come”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test hundred on debut vs New Zealand at Kanpur

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer as the latter hits his maiden ton in Tests on…