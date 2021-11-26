“Many more to come”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test hundred on debut vs New Zealand at Kanpur

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer as the latter hits his maiden ton in Tests on debut against New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur

It was a red-letter day for Shreyas Iyer as he became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a hundred on debut.

While it was a moment he would cherish for the rest of his life on a personal front, it was his fantastic display of batsmanship that helped India reach the total of 345 during the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

Resuming from his overnight score of 75* (136) on Day 1, Iyer was proactive to start with on Day 2 and brought up his ton only six Overs into the day with a couple off Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson.

While the social media was abuzz in praises of the 26-year-old from the moment he reached the milestone, former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also made sure he didn’t let go the magnanimity of the occasion without a mention.

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on his maiden ton

The 39-year-old took to his social media account to congratulate Shreyas Iyer on his maiden ton later in the day. While congratulating him, he also acknowledged the right-hander’s consistent performances for his domestic side Mumbai in the 4-day games over the years.

Congratulations @ShreyasIyer15 on your first test 💯 !! The reason to look solid in your first test is cause of your consistency in 4 day cricket over the years in domestic cricket . Many more to come 👊🏽 #IndiaVsNewZealand — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 26, 2021

Across 54 First-class matches Shreyas Iyer has scored a total of 4592 runs at a stunning average of 52.18. He has also hit 23 half-centuries and 12 centuries in the process over the years before finally making his debut.

Coincidentally, it the same venue where Iyer had, in the year 2014, made a mark for himself in the domestic circuit during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. His 75 runs at a critical juncture helped Mumbai win the encounter after being behind throughout the game. He in fact has finished that season with a staggering 809 runs.

Iyer was also quite close to earning his Test cap four years ago, in 2017, when he was called in as Virat Kohli’s replacement for the fourth and final Test against Australia in Dharamsala.