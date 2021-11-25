Marsh One-Day Cup: Tim Paine to play for Tasmania against Western Australia to prove his Ashes 2021-22 fitness

Marsh One-Day Cup: Tim Paine has been selected in Tasmania’s squad to face Western Australia in order to prove his fitness for Ashes 2021-22.

Tim Paine will play a Marsh One Day Cup game for Tasmania before the Ashes 2021. He will play against Western Australia at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena in order to prove his fitness. Paine resigned as the captain of the Australian test team due to a sexting scandal. Many of the former Australian players have questioned the selection of Tim Paine in the side.

Apart from the sexting scandal, Paine’s neck injury is also an issue for the former skipper. He hasn’t played a competitive game since Australia’s loss to India the Gabba earlier this year. Paine featured in a game for Tasmania 2nd XI last week but managed to score just 1 and 7 runs. However, Tim Paine has confirmed that he is ready to play in Ashes and can play a role in the side.

Marsh One-Day Cup: Tim Paine to keep and bat at number three against Western Australia

This game will be Tim Paine’s first domestic game since April. He will bat at the number three slot in this game, whereas he will also keep the gloves. Tasmania’s coach Ali de Winter has revealed that Tim Paine is doing well in training and is pulling up well from his injury.

“It’s been obviously challenging for all of us, knowing how much we care for Painey and for his family’s welfare,” Winter said.

“I’ve known Tim since he was 13 years old so we go back quite a long way. Making sure that he’s okay in all of this – the cricket bit is secondary in all of this.”

“He’s obviously having some deep challenges but I think having good people around him and his cricket mates is the best tonic he can have outside his family.”

Before the intra-squad game, this will be Paine’s final chance to impress the selectors. Tasmania is missing the services of Matthew Wade and Nathan Ellis, whereas Riley Meredith and Beau Webster are injured. T20 specialist Tim David can make his Tasmania debut in this game.

Tasmania’s squad against Western Australia: Jordan Silk (C), Tim Paine (WK), Tom Andrews, Tim David, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mac Wright.