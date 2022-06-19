Match abandoned meaning in cricket: India vs South Africa match update 5th T20I Bengaluru

Match abandoned meaning in cricket: The series deciding fifth ODI between India and South Africa commenced with a 20 minute delay.

During the fifth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the rain Gods had, in line with the weather forecast decided to have an extended stay, with the match proceeding yet again interrupting after mere 3.3 Overs.

For those unaware, the start of play had already been delayed by 20 minutes due to a brief yet intense spell of downpour right before the first delivery, which resulted in the series deciding match being reduced to 19 Overs-a-side each.

However, with the rain refusing to relent, and with a cut-off time of 10:12 pm IST for a 5-Over-a-side match, the match officials decided to ultimately abandon the match, with the series result ending in a stalemate at 2-2.

Match abandoned meaning in cricket

Match abandoned, or simply match called-off means that the playing conditions are no longer fit for the resumption of play, and thus no result was possible to arrive at.

🚨 Update 🚨 Play has heen officially called off. The fifth & final @Paytm #INDvSA T20I has been abandoned due to rain. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tQWmfaK3SV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2022

The series score line of 2-2 has meant that South Africa have managed to have their record intact – of not losing a T20I away series against India ever and not having lost a limited-Overs series against them as well on their home soil since 2011.

With only 3.3 Overs of play possible tonight, India, after losing the Toss for the fifth consecutive time this series, were invited to bat first by Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj (captain in place of injured Temba Bavuma).

With Lungi Ngidi striking twice within his two Overs, both the Indian openers – Ishan Kishan (15 off 7) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 12) were back in the hut with the scorecard reading 28/2 in 3.3 Overs.