Maxwell vs Chahal IPL stats: Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal head to head record in T20s

Maxwell vs Chahal IPL stats: Having played for RCB last year, Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell would feature in different camps this season.

Courtesy of the mega auction which took place in February, many friendly relations had to unfortunately part ways, while some not so good ones had to unite as well.

Ahead of the thirteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, some good old friends will reunite, but as rivals on the field.

India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been with the RCB since 2014, would be up against the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in tomorrow’s fixture. While Kohli and Maxwell were retained by the franchise this year, Chahal was roped in by the RR management at INR 6.50 Crore.

While Chahal’s relationship with India’s former skipper is familiar to all, his bonding with Maxwell dates back to 2013 when the duo played together for the Mumbai Indians (MI), albeit for a season.

Maxwell vs Chahal IPL stats

While the Indian leggie went on to play for RCB from 2014 until last year, Maxwell was roped in by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) for the 2014 edition of the tournament.

The duo went neck-to-neck against each other, before finally uniting with the RCB the previous year, despite again for a single season.

The battle between the two has however, been won by Chahal over the years. In the six IPL innings the duo have locked horns against each other, Maxwell has managed to score mere 22 runs off the 25 deliveries he’s faced the leg-spinner, at an ordinary average and strike rate of 7.33 and 88.00 respectively.

While the Aussie has managed to hit a solitary six off him, he has been dismissed three times in these six innings by Chahal as well.

Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal head to head record in T20s

Overall in the T20 history, Chahal again has a slight upper hand. In the 12 T20 innings he has bowled against him so far, Maxwell has been dismissed on five of these occasions.

Maxwell, on the other hand, has scored 120 runs off him all this while, averaging 24.00, with a strike rate of 171.42.

He has smashed Chahal for 5 Fours and 9 Sixes across these 12 T20 innings.

ALSO READ: Will Maxwell play RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match?