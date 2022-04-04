When will Maxwell join RCB: Will Maxwell play tomorrow match between RR and RCB?

Will Maxwell play tomorrow: The Australian all-rounder is yet to play an Indian Premier League 2022 match for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League into its second week now, fans are keenly waiting to see Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell participate in the biggest T20 tournament around the world.

Maxwell, an archetype player of this format, is always expected to allure fans towards action both inside the stadiums and those watching at home.

A centrally contracted player with CA (Cricket Australia) like Pat Cummins and David Warner, to name a few, Maxwell was always going to take part in what will be his 10th IPL season after April 5.

However, unlike Cummins or Warner or other Australian players, Maxwell was neither playing in Pakistan nor rested for all this while. One of the three players retained by Royal Challengers ahead of the mega auction held earlier this year, Maxwell was occupied due to his marriage with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman.

Will Maxwell play tomorrow match between RR and RCB?

Maxwell, who had entered IPL’s bio-bubble in Mumbai on Friday, has finished his mandatory three-day quarantine period. Having joined the squad, it will be interesting to see if Maxwell is allowed to play the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

Ability-wise, there is no reason why Maxwell shouldn’t play this match. However, an exception will have to be made on the part of CA to let him play on April 5.

Maxwell, who was bought for a whopping INR 14.25 crore by Bangalore before IPL 2021, had justified his price by being the highest scorer for them and fifth-highest overall last season scoring 513 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.75 and 144.10 respectively including six half-centuries (three times his total number of half-centuries in last five IPL seasons).

Royal Challengers, who retained Maxwell for INR 11 crore before this season, can accommodate him into their Playing XI easily in place of West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.