RR vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore records and stats IPL 2022

RR vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 13.

The 13th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

Having registered back-to-back clinical victories in their first two matches, Rajasthan are at the top of the points table at this point in time. Bangalore, on the other hand, are at the seventh position on the back of winning and losing a match each thus far.

Royals, who’ve played a total of 13 T20s at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, have won six and lost seven over the years. Much like their position on the points table, Royal Challengers are lacking behind here as well on the back of winning four and losing eight out of their 12 matches at this venue.

Having said that, Faf du Plessis and his men would be taking confidence from their past head-to-head record against this opposition which includes four successive victories in the last four matches.

RR vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by RR: 10

Matches won by RCB: 12

Matches played in April: 15 (RR 6, RCB 6)

Matches played in India: 19 (RR 8, RCB 8)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 1 (RR 0, RCB 1)

RR average score against RCB: 141

RCB average score against RR: 146

Most runs for RR: 260 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for RCB: 579 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for RR: 14 (Shreyas Gopal)

Most wickets for RCB: 12 (Harshal Patel)

Most catches for RR: 7 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for RCB: 4 (Virat Kohli)

The last RR vs RCB match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium just over six months ago. Chasing a 150-run target, RCB had registered a 7-wicket victory with 17 balls to spare primarily due to a 69-run third-wicket partnership between wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat (44) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (50*).

Yuzvendra Chahal, the then RCB spinner, had picked match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-18-2. Highest wicket-taker for RCB, this will be the first instance of Chahal playing against them in the IPL.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).