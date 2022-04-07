County cricket live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch County Championship 2022-23?

County cricket live Telecast Channel in India and England: After a 0-4 Ashes series debacle, ECB commences County Championship on Thursday.

With all the COVID-19 related restrictions lifted in the UK, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) commenced with its 2022 Red-ball season action on Thursday, April 7.

As decided last year by the 18 partaking counties, the championship marked it return to a ten-team Division One and eight-team Division Two structure along the promotion and relegation system, with bottom two teams from Division one going down, and top two going up from Division two.

With each county set to play 14 matches each (seven home and seven away), defending County champions Warkwickshire began their season run against Surrey at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

It is worth of a mention that the initial seven rounds of the 4-day matches will be played in successive weeks starting April 7 (today). The championship would then take a break for the commencement of the T20 Blast on May 25, and would resume again from June 12 onwards.

The final matches would take place from September 26-29, 2022.

All in all, a total of 126 matches will be played in the tournament, including 70 in Division One, and 56 in Division Two.

County Championship teams division 2022

Division One: Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire.

Division Two: Durham, Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire.

County cricket live Telecast Channel in India and England

Fans in England can watch the live telecast of the ongoing County Championship on ECB’s website ecb.co.uk/championship-live from 11:00 am onwards.

Mobile users can live stream the matches on the England Cricket app, by clicking on the video option of the match of one’s choice. Each county side will also live stream their respective home matches on their website or on their social media.

One can also listen to the running commentary on BBC Sport and BBC Radio Wales.

Unfortunately, fans in India can not avail the broadcast services of the County Championship in their country. However, they can catch hold of the top moments and highlights from the matches on the Twitter handles of the respective County sides.

Highlights of a productive morning session on day one at @Edgbaston👇 pic.twitter.com/uL4p2Dmd43 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) April 7, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.