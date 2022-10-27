Melbourne weather 6 November 2022: Melbourne weather 6th November for India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match

Melbourne weather 6 November 2022: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of Melbourne for IND vs ZIM match.

The T20 World Cup 2022 has been great so far for the Indian team as they have won both of their Super-12 matches so far. After defeating Pakistan in Melbourne, the Indian team registered their 2nd win of the tournament against the Netherlands in Sydney.

The Indian team will now move to Perth to face South Africa on Sunday, if the Indian team can win this match, they will definitely seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament. The form of the Indian batters have been great so far in the tournament.

India will return to Melbourne to play their last Super-12 match against Zimbabwe at the MCG. Zimbabwe have played some decent cricket in the tournament, and it will be a good test. However, the weather in Melbourne has not been ideal for cricket so far in the tournament.

Melbourne weather 6 November 2022

The weather in Melbourne has not been kind so far, out of three games, two of them have been interrupted by rain, out of which New Zealand vs Afghanistan got abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Indian fans will pray for the weather to stay clear in India vs Zimbabwe match as well.

According to Accuweather, the situation looks promising on 6 November, 2022, in Melbourne. There is a 100% cloud cover predicted throughout the day, but the chances of rain are very less. In the late hours of the day, there is a little chance of rain for an hour or so, but overall it should be a good day to play cricket.

The highest temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius, whereas it will go as low as 13 degrees. The humidity will be around 37%, so it will be a pleasant day for the players out there in the middle, and we should get a full 40-over contest between both sides at the MCG.