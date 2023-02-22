“Mera beta kaala nahi hai”: When Hardik Pandya’s mother used to quarrel with people commenting on her son’s skin colour

Hardik and Krunal Pandya hailed from a well-to-do family when they had started pursuing Cricket as a career option. However, the uncertainty of life had meant that there came a point where the family would lose almost everything they had.

Situation had worsened to a point where the two brothers had to hide their car for some good couple of years as they did not make enough to even pay its EMIs on time.

However, the tables turned in the year 2015 when the younger Pandya was roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the base price of INR 10 Lakh to play for their side in the IPL.

ALSO READ: Who is Vaibhav Pandya? How many Pandya brothers are there?

With MI winning their second IPL title the very season, the winning amount not only helped the family pay the car EMIs, but Hardik also managed to buy a new one with the money.

With Krunal too bagging an IPL contract the next year itself under MI, life for them has changed for good ever since. Just a week ago, Hardik yet again married his wife Natasha Stankovic in what was a lavish ceremony at Udaipur.

Hardik Pandya’s mother used to quarrel with people commenting on her son’s skin colour

With the duo now household names and quite successful in their respective careers, they could sure recollect some happy, cheerful moments from the past, which often bring much more joy when one reaches the desired stage of one’s lives.

During a chat show in 2018 with both the siblings as guests, Krunal narrated how their mother would get angry and would quarrel with people who would comment on Hardik’s dark skin tone.

“Mummy fair hai, aur ye unke haath me rehta tha to lagta tha ki ye kisi aur ka bachcha hai. Aur sabse funny baat kya hai pata hai? Aapka beta kaala hai, kisi ne kaala bol diya, so usne sach hi bola na. Mummy jhagadti thi mera beta kaala nahi hai! Mai mummy ko bolta tha ki mummy tu jhagadti kyun hai? Tera beta kaala hai to log kaala bol rahe hain (Mummy is fair, so whenever she used to place him in her hands, it didn’t feel like he was her son. And you know what’s funny? If your son is dark-skinned, and someone said it, then he’s being truthful, no? Mummy would begin quarreling with people claiming that he isn’t [dark]. I would ask her as to why would she quarrel. Your son is dark, so people are saying it.),” remarked Krunal.