MI vs PBKS Man of the Match 2022: Who is the Man of the Match today IPL match between Mumbai and Punjab?

MI vs PBKS Man of the Match: The captain of Punjab Kings won his fourth Indian Premier League match award tonight.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Pune, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs to win their third match of the season.

Chasing a 199-run target, Indians played well to end up with 186/9 in their allotted quota of 20 overs but the same wasn’t enough for them to prevent their fifth loss in a row.

An 84-run partnership for the third wicket between rookie batters Dewald Brevis (49) and Tilak Varma (36) did bring MI back into the contest but them losing both of them and vice-captain Kieron Pollard (10) in quick succession didn’t work in their favour. Batter Suryakumar Yadav (43) also tried hard but couldn’t seal the chase in what would’ve been a one-man show.

Kings all-rounder Odean Smith, who had conceded consecutive sixes off Rahul Tewatia in a losing cause against Gujarat Lions, emerged as the pick of their bowlers with figures of 3-0-30-4.

Another overseas pacer in Kagiso Rabada also contributed with a couple of wickets for 29 runs in his four-over spell. Arshdeep Singh was unable to pick a wicket but him giving away only 29 runs in his four overs also worked for PBKS.

MI vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL match

Put in to bat first by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, Punjab put on board 198/5 in 20 overs. A 97-run opening partnership between captain Mayank Agarwal (52) and batter Shikhar Dhawan (70) laid a solid foundation for the others to follow.

While Agarwal hit six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 162.50, Dhawan hit five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 140. Having struggled for form in the first four matches of the season, Agarwal’s 12th IPL half-century earned him his fourth Player of the Match award (second at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium).

“It was a good night. Very happy to contribute to the team’s win. The crucial thing for us was the two points. We can’t just say it was runs on the board, this game had a lot of ups and downs. There were a lot of crucial moments and more often than not, we were nailing and winning those moments,” Agarwal told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.