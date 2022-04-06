Dewald Brevis family details: When Dewald Brevis admitted wearing AB de Villiers jersey made by mother

Dewald Brevis family details: The 18-year-old Proteas batter made his maiden appearance for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer invited the Mumbai Indians to bat first post winning the Toss.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (3 off 12) was dismissed by Umesh Yadav after a scratchy start, as the latter was yet again bang on with his line and length as he has been in the tournament so far.

Post Rohit’s dismissal, in came the teenage South African batting sensation Dewald Brewis, who got an opportunity to make his maiden appearance in the IPL, after he replaced Tim David in the playing 11 for the day.

Staying true to his reputation, Brewis smashed a boundary off the second delivery of his innings with a lofted on-drive to announce his arrival in the world’s biggest franchise T20 tournament.

While his innings lasted mere 19 deliveries, the 29 runs that he scored comprised of two Fours and a couple of Sixes as well. His no-look- six off Varun Chakaravarthy in the cow-corner region during the 8th Over, was the stand-out shot during his brief stint at the crease.

Given his age, Brevis looks more “ABCD” than “ABD” right now But has the potential to cover A to Z. Keep an eye on that bat-speed. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) April 6, 2022

Dewald Brevis family details

A huge AB de Villiers fan, ‘Baby AB’, as Dewald Brevis is fondly known as, bears an unbelievable, uncanny resemblance with the former while coming up with some of his aggressive stroke play.

The Cricketing fraternity took note of it during the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup, when some of his shots to spinners while shimming down the track, or his back foot punches through the cover region off the pacers strikingly resembled AB de Villiers’ style of batsmanship.

One may call it co-incidence, as both Brevis and de Villiers (an even Faf du Plessis) have been schooled in the same educational institution – Affies (Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool) in Pretoria, South Africa.

Born on April 29, 2003 to Yolanda Brevis (mother) and Jack Brevis (father) in Johannesburg, Dewald used to play Cricket during his childhood days along with elder brother Reinart Brevis.

Ahead of IPL 2022, the 18-year-old was roped in by MI at INR 3 Crore, after a brilliant run in the 2022 U19 World Cup, where he ended as the highest run-getter while also being adjudged the ‘Player of the tournament’.

When Dewald Brevis wore the AB de Villiers jersey made by his mother

With a dream to entertain the people like AB de Villiers has done over the years, Dewald Brevis has always considered de Villiers as one of his role-models growing up.

His liking for the former Proteas superstar can be ascertained from the fact that he had even got his mother make him the ‘AB de Villiers shirt’ which he fondly used to wear.

“AB de Villiers has always been one of my role-models; from a young age, growing up, I [used to] watch him play,” Brevis had exclaimed during an interaction with Cricket Fanatics Magazine last year.

“I always wore my AB de Villiers shirt that my mother made for me. [I just love] the way he plays. He has a great mindset and he likes to entertain people. From a young age I was the same – I also wanted to entertain and put up a big show whenever I batted,” he further added.

