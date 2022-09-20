Mohali Stadium boundary distance: What is PCA Stadium Mohali boundary size and ground length?

Mohali Stadium boundary distance: The Mohali stadium is set to host its first T20 International since September 2019 today.

Team India will host the defending T20I champions Australia in the first of the three-match shortest format series today at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

As for team India, who will play the aforementioned series with a near full-strength squad, it will all be about looking to come up with the best possible playing XI, with focus on the middle order for the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia. Also, skipper Rohit Sharma’s eyes would be on the return back of his two pacers – Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who had missed the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries.

Australia, on the other hand, are short of their experienced mainstays in the format – David Warner (rested), Mitchell Marsh (injured), Marcus Stoinis (injured), and Mitchell Starc (injured), as perhaps the management would like them to hand ample time to be at their absolute best during the all-important World Cup.

Having said that, the renowned aggressive middle-order batter Tim David will make his international debut during the series, and might well emerge to be the answer to the required fire power that the Aussies have always needed in their line-up.

#TeamIndia had their first training session ahead of the #INDvAUS series at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, yesterday. Snapshots from the same 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/h2g0v85ArH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2022

Mohali Stadium boundary distance

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with a seating capacity to the tune of 30,000, boasts of relatively longer boundary dimensions than most of the other stadiums in the country.

The straight and square boundary lengths from the pitch cover the distance of around 75 meters, and this might be the perfect venue as far as India’s World Cup campaign in Australia is concerned, where there will be longer boundaries across almost all venues.

Recently, India’s Suryakumar Yadav had also revealed, that he has been working on adding some more shots to his game towards the straight boundary, as a preparation for his maiden tour of Australia next month. The Mohali ground will be a near perfect place for Yadav to try and execute the same.