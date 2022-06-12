Vice captain of Pakistan cricket team: Pakistan vice captain name ODI squad

Vice captain of Pakistan cricket team: The Pakistani vice-captain played a career-best innings at the Multan Cricket Stadium today.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of West Indies in Multan, individual half-centuries by vice-captain Shadab Khan (86) and opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (62) have powered Pakistan to 269/9 in 48 overs.

Haq, who was part of a partnership milestone alongside captain Babar Azam (1) in the second ODI at the same venue, became only the second batter to score seven 50+ consecutive scores in ODIs on the back of his 14th half-century in the format.

Shadab, on the other hand, scored his fourth ODI half-century making the most of a batting promotion at No. 7. Coming in to bat in the 25th over, Shadab registered a career-best knock hitting four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 110.25.

Needing 14 runs off six balls to complete a maiden international century, the 23-year old player was dismissed on the first ball of the last over. Having played multiple impact-generating innings in Pakistan Super League 2022, Shadab replicated the same form at the highest level today.

As mentioned above, readers must note that Shadab currently holds an additional responsibility in the form of being Azam’s deputy in white-ball cricket.

It was less than a year ago that PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) had promoted Shadab to this role in ODIs and T20Is. It is noteworthy that leadership isn’t novel for Shadab as he leads Islamabad United in the PSL.

Honoured to be Pakistan’s vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. It was my dream to play for my beloved country, to become the vice captain was unimaginable but dreams do come true. I will give my 100% and try to support and help our captain @babarazam258. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/unHVG5TMtQ — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 19, 2020

As far as Test cricket is concerned, wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan played the role of Azam’s deputy.