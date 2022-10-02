Most expensive T20 spell: Most expensive spell in T20 international full list

Most expensive T20 spell: Batters from both the sides had the bowlers on the haunches right till the end of second T20I in Guwahati.

Team India have defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

The win has also meant that India have, for the first time ever, won a T20I series against the Proteas at home, while on the flip side, it is the first bilateral series defeat for the visitors after as many as seven series.

Having said it all, there was very little to separate between the two sides tonight, as bowlers from both the sides were beaten black and blue by the batters, with over 450 runs being scored by both the sides combined in the 40 Overs.

En route the stiff target of 238 handed by Rohit Sharma’s men, the South Africans had to pay the price for the way they batted during the first ten Overs, having posted mere 70 runs on the board, with three wickets down.

However, the pair of Quinton de Kock (69* off 48) and David Miller (106* off 47) left the Indian bowlers shell-shocked with almost 14 Overs of brutal hitting, to stitch together the highest fourth wicket partnership in T20Is worth 174 runs (off mere 82 deliveries), to ultimately take the team total to 221/3, smashing 151 runs off the final 10 Overs.

Death bowling, even with so many in the bank, remains a problem. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2022

Most expensive T20 spell

Both India and South Africa bowlers leaked a total of 160 combined runs during the death Overs (16-20) in tonight’s contest, which is the highest ever conceded by bowlers in a single T20I. While the Indian bowlers gave away 82 runs during this period, the South Africans leaked 78 runs.

India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh leaked as many as 62 runs in his four-Over spell tonight, which is the second-most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in the format, behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s 64 runs (in 2018).

However, the infamous record for the most expensive spell in combined T20 history is held by the English spinner Matthew Harry McKiernan, who gave away 82 runs in his four-Over spell, while playing for Derbyshire against Somerset at Taunton this July.

Most expensive spell in T20 international full list