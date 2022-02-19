Most runs and wickets in PSL 2022: List of PSL 7 best players

Most runs and wickets in PSL 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of top performers of the Pakistan Super League 2022.

The Pakistan Super League 2022 has reached its business end. Four of the teams have played nine games, whereas two of them have played eight. The top-4 teams will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

The defending champions Multan Sultans have won eight of their nine games. They are at the top of the table and have confirmed their qualification. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have won five games each, and they have also qualified. The race is for the fourth spot between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings are already out of the tournament, and they have just won one of their nine games in the tournament so far.

Most runs and wickets in PSL 2022

Fakhar Zaman has dominated the batting charts of the tournament so far. He is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 470 runs. Zaman has scored one century and five half-centuries in just eight games. Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan are also in the top-three list. Both of them open for Multan Sultans and have scored more than 400 runs in the tournament.

The evergreen Shoaib Malik has scored 314 runs at a strike-rate of 142.08 for the Zalmis. He is at the 4th position in the run-scorers list. Karachi Kings have struggled in the tournament, but Babar Azam is still in the top-5 list. Apart from these top five, players like Tim David, Alex Hales, and Jason Roy have also played some great knocks.

First failure for Fakhar Zaman. His streak of SEVEN successive 35+ scores in this PSL is over. Unreal consistency. #HBLPSL7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 18, 2022

The spinners have dominated the wicket-taking charts of the tournament. Shadan Khan has been the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets. Khushdil Shah and Imran Tahir are at the second and third positions, respectively. Shah has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, whereas Tahir has scalped 14 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Salman Irshad, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Naseem Shah have all picked 12 wickets each in the tournament.

Overall, Shadab Khan is clearly the best player of the Pakistan Super League 2022. He is the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets, whereas he has scored 232 runs at a strike-rate of 165.71 with the bat.