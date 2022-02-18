Most wickets in PSL 2022: List of highest wicket-takers in PSL 7

Most wickets in PSL 2022: Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan has had an excellent season with both bat and the ball so far.

The ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is just a few encounters away from the Playoffs stage. All the six teams having played at least 7 matches each, with each team slated to play the rest of the five teams twice around during the league stage.

As far as the current points table scenario is concerned, Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans are comfortably placed at the top with 16 points, having lost just a single game off the nine they have played thus far.

On the other hand, it has been an entirely opposite run of fortune for Pakistan and Karachi Kings’ skipper Babar Azam, with his team losing all the eight league matches they have played so far.

While the Multan Sultans have already cemented their place in the Playoffs, their 117-run win over the Quetta Gladiators today- the biggest in terms of runs in the season so far, has booked Lahore Qalandars’ seat in the knock-out stage as well.

Multan’s fantastic run in the league so far is hugely credited to their opening batting pair of Shan Masood (453* runs) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (428* runs), who are currently placed at the 2nd and 3rd spot in the list of highest run-scorers in PSL 7. Lahore’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman is presently the highest run-scorer in the season with 469 runs across 7 innings.

Most wickets in PSL 2022

As far as the leading wicket-takers are concerned, Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan, despite missing the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi due to injury, is presently leading the chart with 17 wickets to his name across 6 innings, at an impressive average of 8.52. Shadab, in fact, is also amongst the leading run-getters in the tournament with 232 runs (6 innings) at an average of 38.66.

Thank you my team @IsbUnited. I am very proud of you all. Unfortunately I don’t know the extent of my injury yet. Please pray for me and my team. #UnitedWeWin — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 14, 2022

Placed on the second spot is another all-rounder- Multan Sultans’ Khushdil Shah, who has 15 wickets under his belt at an average of 10.60, across 9 innings.