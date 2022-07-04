Most runs by India wicket keeper in Test: Indian wk most runs in one Test match

Most runs by India wicket keeper in Test: With useful contributions in both the innings, Rishabh Pant joins list of an elite batting record.

After smashing his 5th Test century with a scintillating knock of 146 off mere 111 deliveries, India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant continued batting his merry way in the second innings as well, scoring a well-crafted 57 off 86 deliveries, during the fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Rishabh Pant continues his rich vein of form and brings up his 1️⃣0️⃣th half-century in Tests. 👏🏻 Valuable knock in a crunch situation. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/u4d8j0xfzc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 4, 2022

However, with only Cheteshwar Pujara (66) being the other notable contributor in the batting line-up, team India got bundled up for mere 245 in the second innings, to hand England the target of 378 runs to win the match and hence draw the series.

While India batted in an ordinary fashion on Day 4 and would have liked to hand England a much stiffer target, the latter would still have to notch-up their highest-ever run chase in Test Cricket, and the second-highest in England.

With ample time still left in the Test match, and keeping in view this new England side’s most recent run chase heists, they would give it their all to nail this one against a top-bowling attack.

Most runs by India wicket keeper in Test

Coming back to Rishabh Pant, who has emerged as India’s one of the best overseas Test performers in the past couple of years, the southpaw batter, after a half-century knock in the second innings, has entered an elite list of Indian wicket-keepers to have scored the maximum number of runs in a single Test match.

With an aggregate of 203 runs in the ongoing Test match, Pant is now placed at the third spot in this aforementioned elite list, with former India skipper MS Dhoni and Budhi Kunderan the ones placed above him.

