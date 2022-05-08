Most runs for CSK in IPL 2022: Highest runs in IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings

Most runs for CSK: Chennai Super Kings have put on board another 200+ innings total in Indian Premier League 2022.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings batted in a manner they are commonly known for in Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Invited to bat first by Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, Chennai thrived on the back of a 110-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87). While the two highest IPL 2022 partnerships also belong to CSK, their batters also have two entries in Top Five IPL 2022 opening partnerships.

As a result, Gaikwad strengthened his position at the top of the list among highest run-scorers for Super Kings. Conway, on the other hand, has reached to the fourth position despite playing only four matches this season thus far. Having already scored three half-centuries, Conway already has the most half-centuries for his team in IPL 2022.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who had been their top run-scorer this season for a long while before being left out for a couple of matches, scored a hard-hitting 32 (19) to surpass batter Ambati Rayudu (5) to reach the second spot.

Chennai, who are at the penultimate position on the points table, have won just three and lost seven matches this season. Although their overall performance hasn’t been up to the mark, CSK have managed to score the maximum 200+ innings total in this season.

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men have crossed the 200-run mark on four occasions, both Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have done the same thrice this season.

Most runs for CSK in IPL 2022

Devon Conway’s a good starter. Runs scored in first five matches of four different types of cricket:

🏏 Test: 223, 83, 73, 135, 109

🏏 ODI: 27, 72, 126, TBC, TBC

🏏 T20I: 41, 65*, 5, 63, 99*

🏏 IPL: 3, 85*, 56, 87, TBC That’s 1,352 runs in 21 innings – or 64 runs an innings. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) May 8, 2022