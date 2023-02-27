Most sixes in HBL PSL history: Which player hit most sixes in PSL history?

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman took a giant leap in the list of most sixes in the history of the Pakistan Super League during the recently concluded 15th match of the eighth season of the tournament.

Zaman, who hit as many as 10 sixes during the course of his 38th T20 and 18th PSL half-century, joined former Peshawar Zalmi wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal to share the top spot among players with most sixes in PSL history.

With Akmal retiring from all formats of cricket earlier this year, all Zaman has to do is hit another six against Islamabad United tonight to bag a record to his name in one of the best T20 tournaments of the world.

Having said that, Zaman will have to be wary of United batter Asif Ali as there’s a minuscule difference of three sixes between the two in this list. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ali outperforms Zaman at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday to claim the top position. A battle within a larger battle has it in it to grab the attention of fans.

Most sixes in HBL PSL history

S. No. Batter Team(s) Matches Runs SR 6s 1 Fakhar Zaman Lahore Qalandars 67 2138 141.58 89 2 Kamran Akmal Peshawar Zalmi 75 1972 136.94 89 3 Asif Ali Islamabad United 70 1091 159.97 86 4 Shane Watson Islamabad United & Quetta Gladiators 46 1361 138.59 81 5 Shoaib Malik Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans & Peshawar Zalmi 78 2056 130.45 77

Who are the other challengers in the list of most sixes in PSL history?

Barring former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Akmal and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, all the remaining three players in the above mentioned table are part of PSL 8 squads.

For Malik to challenge both Zaman and Ali right away, he will have to enter a maniac six-hitting mode in the upcoming matches. Active players who haven’t made it to this table are Sharjeel Khan (73), Mohammad Hafeez (64), Rilee Rossouw (62), Umar Akmal (52) and Colin Munro (50).