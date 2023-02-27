PSL 8 highest score team: Innings highest total in PSL 2023 full list

Pakistan Super League 2023 Match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was the first match of the season to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. One of the four PSL 8 venues, Lahore didn’t present anything largely different with respect to the conditions in spite of a change in the geographical location.

The high-scoring nature of the tournament didn’t only persist even at this venue but was able to outplay the other two venues in terms of being a witness to the highest innings total by a team this season.

Playing their first match at their home ground, Qalandars thrived on batting-friendly conditions to score 241/3 in 20 overs after captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and chose to bat.

A team run rate in excess of 12 was possible on the back of 14 fours and 18 sixes being hit an average of 1.6 four/six per over. Such an extent of hard-hitting was made possible primarily due to a 69-ball 120-run partnership for the second wicket between Fakhar Zaman (96) and Abdullah Shafique (75). The left and right-hand batters scored their 38th and sixth T20 half-century respectively to script a 40-run victory.

Highest total in PSL 2023

Overall, innings totals above 200 runs have been achieved four times out of the first 30 innings. In what might seem a bit low for a high-scoring competition, one-third PSL 2023 innings totals have been in excess of the 190-run mark. Furthermore, teams have been able to cross the 170-run mark in every second PSL 8 innings.

PSL 8 highest score team

Score Overs Team Opposition Ground 241/3 20 Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Lahore 220/6 20 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators Karachi 210/3 20 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Multan 201/9 20 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Qalandars Lahore 199/5 20 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Karachi

It is worth mentioning that neither of these innings totals has come in a successful run-chase. Out of only four successful run-chases in PSL 2023 thus far, Islamabad United hold the record for the highest successful run-chase for chasing down a 174-run target with four wickets and 10 balls left against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium.