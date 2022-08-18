Most wickets at Lord’s Cricket Ground: List of bowlers with most Test wickets at Lord’s

Most wickets at Lord’s Cricket Ground: The veteran English fast bowler achieved a landmark feat on Day 2 of the first Test at Lord’s.

On ‘Day 2’ of the first Test match between England and South Africa at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, the veteran English pacer Stuart Broad scalped his 100th Test wicket at the ‘home of Cricket’ to add yet another feather to his cap in what has been an illustrious career so far.

The moment arrived on the second delivery of the 63rd Over of South Africa’s first innings. The 36-year-old bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump which left the Proteas wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne (11) poking at the leather, only to take the slightest of the outside edge off the bat through to Ben Foakes behind the stumps.

With this, he joins his fellow legendary pacer James Anderson to become only the second bowler to pick 100 or more Test wickets at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Most wickets at Lord’s Cricket Ground

As mentioned above, the record for picking the most wickets at Lord’s is held by James Anderson, with a total of 117 wickets (and counting) at this particular venue.

Overall, the record for picking the most wickets at a particular venue, is held by the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who picked up 166 Test wickets at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Broad today, becomes only the fourth bowler in history, to scalp a century of Test wickets or more at a particular venue. Apart from Muralitharan’s aforementioned wickets at SSC Colombo, the former Sri Lankan also picked up 117 and 111 Test wickets respectively at Kandy and Galle.

Rangana Herath, is one of the other four bowlers in the 100-wickets club, with 102 Test wickets at the Galle International Stadium.

List of bowlers with most Test wickets at Lord’s

117* – James Anderson (England)

100* – Stuart Broad (England)

69 – Ian Bothom (England)

63 – Fred Trueman (England)

47 – Bob Willis (England)