MP Ranji team captain: Madhya Pradesh Ranji titles in history

Madhya Pradesh Ranji titles in history: Madhya Pradesh have emerged as the winners of Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

During the fifth day of the final match of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai in Bengaluru, Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to register a historic victory.

Chasing a 108-run target, Madhya Pradesh sealed the chase in the 30th over after batter Rajat Patidar (30*) hitting the winning run in the form of a single off Sarfaraz Khan. Despite losing four wickets, Madhya Pradesh never looked like being in trouble primarily due to a low target.

In addition to Patidar, wicket-keeper batter Himanshu Mantri (37) and batter Shubham Sharma (30) made vital contributions on Day 5.

With Madhya Pradesh gaining a substantial first innings lead, Mumbai had to register an outright victory in order to win the match. As a result, Mumbai were bundled out for 269 in 57.3 overs in their effort to score quick runs this morning.

It is worth mentioning that this is Madhya Pradesh’s maiden Ranji Trophy title. Having played a final way back in 1999, Madhya Pradesh haven’t let another opportunity go away after 23 years.

Led by Aditya Shrivastava (215 runs in nine innings at an average of 26.87 this season), Madhya Pradesh winning Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has added another feather in the cap for former India batter and legendary head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Having developed a knack of winning Ranji titles as a head coach, this title is all the more special for Pandit. It is worth mentioning that Pandit was the captain of Madhya Pradesh when they had lost a Ranji final at the same venue in 1999. Making them win a Ranji title in his first year as coach, Pandit was visibly emotional whilst celebrating the victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla 🙌🏽

1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it’s incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies 🏆 Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff 👏🏽👏🏽 #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/BqR1gGXtDW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 26, 2022

As far as top-performers in Madhya Pradesh’s winning season are concerned, Patidar is their highest run-scorer on the back of scoring 658 runs in nine innings at an average of 82.25 with the help of two centuries and five half-centuries.

Spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who had made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is the highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with his 32 wickets coming at an average and strike rate of 21 and 55.4 respectively.